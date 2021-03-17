Alhaji Salamu Amadu, The Group Chairman of the Afro- Arab Group Of Companies has sent congratulatory messages to the newly elected Board members of the Ghana Olympic Committee(GOC).

The elections which were held on Monday 15th March 2021 saw the Incumbent President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah retaining his seat as the President.

“Congratulations to the newly elected board of the Ghana Olympic Committee, it is my Prayers that the Almighty Allah guide and protect you to do more for Ghana Sports. I know with the likes of My Brothers Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Abdul Hayye Yartey, Albert Frimpong and the boss himself Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah you guys deliver beyond expectations; Alhaji Salamu added.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah was contested by the Former Secretary-General of Ghana Olympic Committee Lawyer Richard Akpokavie.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu is the Co-Founder of Division two side Spartans Football Club and Soccer Time Africa.

Alhaji Salam Amadu also serves as the Vice President Of Nigerien Topflight Side Sahel Sporting Club in Niger.

Mr Nunoo Mensah had 35 votes against 28 votes in favour of Mr Akpokavie.

Below Is The Full Results

2021 GHANA OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (GOC) ELECTION RESULTS

PRESIDENT

1. Richard Akpokavie Esq (Hockey) – 28

2. Ben Nunoo Mensah (Weightlifting) – 35

1ST VICE

1. Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis) – 26

2. Paul Atchoe (Volleyball) – 37

2ND VICE

1. Evans Yeboah (Badminton) – 12

2. Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo) – 51

3RD VICE

1. Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling) – 23

2. Mohammed Mahadi (Fencing) – 40

SECRETARY-GENERAL

1. Richmond Quarcoo (Squash)- 22

2. Mohammed Sahnoon Esq (Cycling) – 41

DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL

1. Hon. Ahmed Shaib Jerry (Weightlifting) – 44

2. Bawa Fuseini (Triathlon) – 19

TREASURER

1. Frederick Acheampong (Football) – 41

2. Christopher Essilfie (Olympian) – 22

DEPUTY TREASURER

1. Isaac Aboagye Duah (Tennis) – 41

2. Christopher Darko-Amankrah (Athletics) – 22

Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme

1. Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire (Basketball) –

2. Michael Aggrey (Golf) – 39 ✅

3. George Okoe Lamptey (Amateur Boxing) – 41 ✅

4. Kamal Sulley (Rowing & Canoeing) –

5. Albert Frimpong (Baseball) – 41 ✅

6. Melvin Brown (Karate-do) –

7. Francis Arthur (Triathlon) –

8. Emmanuel Tetteh (Judo) – 33 ✅

9. Dr Ben K.D. Asante (Hockey) –

10.Delphina Quaye (Swimming) – 37 ✅

One elected member from a non-Olympic sports federation

Abdul Haye (Bodybuilding) – unopposed

One elected member from a National Federation affiliated with the GOC

1. Samuel Ayer (SESSA) – 27

2. Dr Bella Bello Bitugo (GUSA) – 36

Three other members elected by Congress

1. Philip Elikem Ameku (Chess) – 24

2. Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi (Netball) – 38 ✅

3. Michael Ntow Ayeh (GES) – 44 ✅

4. Mrs Jamirah Hamid Mahama (Women in Sports) – 26

5. Emmanuel O. Asare (Cricket) – 36 ✅

6. Nana Adu Mankattah (Sports for All) – 20