Afro Arab Microfinance Partners Association of Small Scale Industries

The Afro Arab Microfinance Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Association of Small Scale Industries.

The partnership will enable the Afro Arab Microfinance to provide tailored financial solutions to the members of the Association of Small Scale Industries.

The General Manager of the Afro Arab Microfinance Mr Ebenezer Egyir Tetteh noted the agreement falls in line with the company’s strategy to serve MSMEs, Youth and Women entrepreneurs across the country.

“Today’s ceremony signifies that we are on the right path to achieve our ambition. We signed this MOU with the Association of Small Scale Industries which has membership with over a million across the country”.

He added that the agreement between the two parties will benefit them mutually.

“This agreement will strengthen the membership base of the Association and offer the members opportunity to access services from the Afro Arab Microfinance at a competitive rate”.

Mr Hayford Danso who represented the Board Chairman of the Afro Arab Group Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu said that it was a great honour to partner with an Association that has members across the country. He further admonished the association to be honest in all their dealings with the organisation.

The President of the Association of Small Scale Industries commended the leadership of the Afro Arab Microfinance for coming on board to partner with them.

“Let me say that your outfit will never regret partnering with us because if you are dealing with an association with about 4.5 million members then it should tell you something encouraging. If you can support and help our members grow it will be showers of blessing for all of us”.

Board Chairman of the Afro Arab Microfinance Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu who is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (prayers ) in an interview expressed his gratitude and described the agreement as very significant and noted that it will also ease challenges like capacity building for the members of the Association.

“Today is a very important day for me because this partnership will go a long way in solving problems and challenges like capacity building for the association members, financial literacy training and also financing which a lot of entrepreneurs are facing in Ghana hence the creation of jobs, poverty reduction and women and youth empowerment”.

The signing ceremony took place at the Afro Arab Group Office at Kokomlemle on the 20th of April, 2022.