Afro Arab Microfinance Trains Staff on Islamic Finance

The Afro Arab Microfinance has held training for its staff on Islamic Financing at the Group head office at Kokomlele, Accra, Ghana.

The training was supervised by the Islamic Finance Research Institute of Ghana( IFRIG).

The General Manager of the Afro Arab Microfinance Mr Ebenezer Egyir Tetteh in his remarks applauded the management led by Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for the training.

“It’s a step in the right direction for the training on for the staffs to get specialised aspects of Islamic Finance. It is the vision of our founder Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to establish the first Islamic bank in the country so I can say that we are gradually moving towards his vision”.

To climax the training the Chairman of the Afro Arab Group, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, who has been advocating for Islamic financing noted that Islamic finance is not for Muslims only and he believes it will be sustainable development of Islamic finance offers benefits for economic growth, reducing poverty and fostering shared prosperity.

Islamic finance can significantly contribute to economic development, given its direct link to physical assets and the real economy.

The 3 days of training which started on the 16th of March ended on the 18th of March 2022.