Afro B returns with cross-continental single and video ‘Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)’

Afro B, the Afrowave pioneer of viral hit ‘Drogba (Joanna)’ has released the music video of ‘Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)’ – his latest international link-up with US trap sensation Rich The Kid and UK rap heavyweight Rimzee. This release marks a thrilling cross-continental collaboration. Listen here: https://idol-io.ffm.to/wowowo.OYD

Afro B, the Ivorian vocalist, and DJ widely regarded as the pioneer of Afrowave and Afrobeats, fuses influences from the Caribbean and Latin America with traditional African elements, blending Hip-Hop and Dancehall to craft a captivating and infectious sound. His 2018 breakout hit, ‘Drogba (Joanna)’, garnered over 350 million streams.

Afro B has released stand out solo singles alongside Wizkid, Slim Jxmmi (Rae Sremmurd), DJ Snake, Sukihana and more. Since then, he’s garnered support from Billboard, BET, BBC Radio 1, Capital, Hot 97, Power 105 and The Fader, Rolling Stone & NME ++. ‘Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)’ picks up from where he left off, blending punchy rap lyrics, Afro B’s signature silky vocals and a melodic instrumental by ATG (Burna Boy, Kelly Rowland, Darkoo).

This is just a taste of what’s to come in 2024.

ABOUT AFRO B

Afro B’s journey in the music industry began with ‘Drogba (Joanna)’, which ignited the global Afrobeats movement. ‘Drogba (Joanna)’ propelled him to international stardom and enabled him to collaborate with renowned artists such as Chris Brown, French Montana, Gashi, DJ Snake, T-Pain and Wizkid. Born Ross-Emmanuel Bayeto, Afro B, currently based in London, England, began his musical journey in childhood by learning to play the piano, eventually evolving into a DJ and music enthusiast, known for his parties and radio appearances, as he navigated the vibrant UK music scene.