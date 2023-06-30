Afro Break Academy moves to higher level to develop sport and business

Nana Tuffour Okai aka B boy Lyrics, Maxwell Neur Tetteh, Eric Aburam Obiri, Siisi Arthur and Sammy Heywood Okine are the foundation / strategic members of AfroBreak Academy (ABA) which is affiliated to the Ghana Breaking Federation.

Before any event or program hits the ground, they have to be in charge of general coordination, administration, management, welfare, production, logistics, media (traditional and social), communications, public relations, finance and sponsorship.

Breaking has moved to a new level since it was accepted as an Olympic sport, and will feature prominently for the first time at Paris 2024.

What make Breaking full of fun is that is it both entertainment and sports, and they are opportunities for socio economic ventures in business, tourism and other sectors.

Ghana has been in the forefront with the propagation of the Breaking message and activities.

AfroBreak has been in the forefront officially and has organised series of workshops, seminars and competitions locally and internationally, inviting performers from France, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Benin, Burkina Faso and Gambia.

The concept Breaking is universal and Ghana must involve, like recently moving to Morocco for the Olympic Qualifiers and Tanzania for a workshop.

The Executive Members of AfroBreak Academy (ABA) held a special meeting to assess their performances and plan for the future.

Breaking has come to stay, as one of the new Olympic sporting disciplines and the leaders in Ghana will certainly promote the sport in schools, especially second circle, tertiary and vibrant communities.

They have organised series of events and want to go higher on both the local and international scene.

Congratulations to BBoy Lyrics and his colleagues.

By Elizabeth Alhassan Gyamfi