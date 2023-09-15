Afro Break International Championship 2023 launched in Accra

The 2023 edition of Afro Break Dance Championship has been launched at the Nima Mamobi Community Library by Nana Tufour Okai aka B Boy Lyrics, President of the Breaking Federation of Ghana and Afro Break, with the support of the French Embassy in Ghana and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He said this is another opportunity for the youth to showcase their talent and win a handsome prize as well as have the chance to represent Ghana at the international level.

He noted that special championship belts and cash prizes are at stake for winners in both male and female categories.

Present at the event with involved a conference, workshop, film screening and performances was attended also by Hip Hop and Breaking practitioners from the USA and Canada who advised their Ghanaian counterparts to take the project serious and invest in themselves.

The theme of the programme was ‘Promoting Break Dancing as a tool for youth mobilization and development’.

The guests and founder of Afro Break shared some experiences about Hip hop in Ghana and its influence and commended organisations as well as individuals who have supported the vision and mission like KGL and the GOC.

Nana Tufiur Okai briefed the house on how he started and how far he has come in creating the community of Break Dancers who are looking forward to put Ghana on the world map.

He said the national Afro Break battle will take place on Saturday at Fase Gardens at Labadi to select the Ghana champion, before the grand international finale on November 18 at Tetalta Entertainment Center, Dzorwulu in Accra.

It will involve kids’ battles, battle exhibition (Krump and Hip hop), B Boys and B Girls battles and other entertainment.

Miss Nada Mills Amartey who represented the French Embassy received a citation on behalf of her employers and she urged the youth who are into Breaking and other sports to be serious and take Dancing as a big venture. She was elated that Breaking is part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine who represented the GOC President said Breaking is the latest sport added to the Olympic Games among others and dancers in Ghana must take advantage to polish their talents and skills to also take part and benefit.

Some beneficiaries of the Afro Break vision shared their experiences in traveling to meet other battles and enjoying the exposure.

They hailed B Boy Lyrics for the opportunities he has given them to travel and compete with others in different countries, as well as the education and knowledge they have got.