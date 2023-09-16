Afro Break International Championship hits La, Fase Gardens today

KGL, GOC and French Embassy are supporting the 2023 Afro Break International Championship.

The Ghana meet of Afro Break International battle will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Fase Gardens, opposite the Bethel Presby Church at Labadi in Accra to select the Ghana champion.

The grand international finale is also in Ghana on November 18 at Tetalta Entertainment Center, Dzorwulu in Accra.

Judges for the event which is supported by the GOC, KGL and the French Emdassy have arrived from the USA and France. They are Laladzy, Tafiya, Khalifa and Gidinasty

The programme will include kids’ battles, battle exhibition (Krump and Hiphop), B Boys and B Girls battles and other entertainment.

Other countries will select their champions before the final African meet in Accra.

B Boy Lyricx founder of Afro Break Academy expressed his gratitude to all who have supported the vision which is growing beyond international boundaries.