Afro Funke’s 20th Anniversary Will Feature Names Like Rocky Dawuni, and More

KCRW & the iconic Grand Performances are teaming up for an extraordinary night in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Afro Funke’ on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 6 to 10pm at Grand Performances in downtown Los Angeles! The event is free, all ages and picnics are welcomed.

Please come out and celebrate the legacy of the once weekly party night that turned global, with live performances from Rocky Dawuni and Buyepongo, plus DJ sets from Afro Funke’ resident DJs Glenn Red, and Jeremy Sole (resident KCRW DJ too!) and live drumming and dancing by the amazing Kahlil Cummings & friends! Join us for Afrobeat, Latin, Brazilian, Indian, Jamaican and other traditional and remixed world rhythms, plus African drumming and dancing, DJ Culture, arts & crafts, merch and much more!

About Afro Funke’

Afro Funke’ which is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2023, was the brainchild of 3x GRAMMY nominated Afro Roots musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni, who realized LA’s need for a night dedicated to African music, culture and art and it’s far reaching legacy around the world. Afro Funke’ was a super successful weekly event every Thursday night at Zanzibar in Santa Monica for over 10 years with the generous support of owners Louie & Netty Ryan and then moved on to be periodic event throughout Los Angeles at various larger and smaller scale venues including Levitt Pavilion, Grand Park, Hammer Museum, Fowler Museum, Townhouse in Venice as well as international events.

Dawuni (who is now based back in his native Ghana,) together with producer, talent curator and photographer Cary Sullivan created Afro Funke’, bringing on board resident DJ and co-founder DJ Jeremy Sole (KCRW, Le Frique Sonique) Afro Funke’ has presented international guest DJs, live band performances, guest musicians, dancers, cutting edge films, record release parties, fundraisers, fashion shows, art and photography installations, crafts and more. Sole spins his unique “Musaics,” or sound collage-blends of hip hop, jazz/funk, dub reggae, afro beat, and remixed world beats; pieced together with tribal breaks, and uplifted by dubbed-out turntable manipulation and live instrumentation. DJ Glenn Red (La Junta) is our second resident DJ and is an integral part of the Afro Funke’ Sound System. Afro Funke’s profile has been greatly enhanced by its unique photo-based flyers which feature Cary Sullivan’s cutting-edge photographs of West African life.