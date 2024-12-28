Afro-Fusion Act Qasim Makes A Splash With “Omo To Dun”

Emerging artist Qasim is set to ignite the music scene with the release of his acoustic version of his debut single, ‘Omo To Dun’. A vibrant alternative Afrobeat track that promises to resonate deeply with listeners. The single is released via Oluwe Records / Dvpper Digital, with production credits by the renowned Tymg Classic. The acoustic rendition features guitar strings by Femi Leye and piano arrangement by Tymg Classic, performed by Qasim.

The release of the visual is perfectly timed as it is a holiday period and a glimpse of what of to expect in January as the singer is set to release a music video.

‘Omo To Dun’, which translates from Yoruba to “sweet child,” encapsulates the essence of admiration for a beautiful woman. It’s an irresistible ear-worm designed to captivate audiences and particularly charm the ladies, inviting them to groove along with its infectious rhythm.

The acoustic video for “Omo To Dun” directed by Qasim, filmed by Bryan Ibeh, was beautifully shot at the scenic Ibeshe Beach, with the sea wave adding a touch of visual allure that complements the song’s romantic vibes. Listeners can expect stunning views that enhance the song’s theme of admiration and love. ‘Omo To Dun’ is not just a song; it’s a movement that blends contemporary sounds with rich cultural influences, showcasing Qasim’s unique artistry in the growing alternative Afrobeat.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the track, Qasim shares, “When I heard the sound of that kalimba, it brought out an instant flirtation in me. I felt inspired to make a girl feel seen, feel good, and feel beautiful.”

About Qasim

Born Qasim Sowemimo, with a Nigerian-American heritage, Qasim connected with melody before anything else. A self-professed music head with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Growing up in Chicago, his love for music swelled. Bob Marley, Musiliu Haruna Ishiola, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Ayinla Killington – he wilfully devoured his father’s music collection. At home, he would playfully create with his brothers, using household objects – anything that could produce an instrument, anything to feel the pulse of organic music. Outside, he would perform at talent shows.

He gained rare notoriety early on by singing Islamic passages at his local mosque; his voice often moving the congregation to tears, he recalls. That’s where he discovered he could move people with his voice, and soon, he would be asked to perform at Eid dinners and weddings.

This rich musical history shaped Qasim into the artist he is today. He credits the rhythmic influences of Afrobeat as key to his sound. “I want people to feel me through my music,” he says, pointing to the confessional style of early 2000s RnB. Hip-Hop, with its relatable lyricism and ability to capture everyday emotions, has also played a significant role in his identity as an artist.

Ultimately, Qasim’s artistry remains deeply rooted in the cultures that shaped him. With his fresh take on Afrobeats, Qasim marries his gentle, baby-smooth voice with a feel-good spirit and meaningful lyrics, that submerge you into the world he is creating.