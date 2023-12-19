Ghana’s Afro Gospel singer and book writer,Dr Michael Agyeman, by the Grace of God is a contemporary Gospel Artist (composes/sings) , a prolific book writer and an entrepreneur.

By the Grace of God he has been a blessing to ministries,health sector individuals,businessmen and businesswomen, corporate employees ,the youth and others

He loves to sing to worship God ,to educate on different matters ( spiritually and socially),to encourage people and inspire people to greatness.

He has also been awarded with honorary doctorate Degree .He later had his PhD from WEBBIC university.

His Ministry (both speaking and singing is characterized by deep insight into God’s Word,the Prophetic and Healing and wisdom by the grace of God ) .His ministry also seeks to assist the needy(orphanages). Jesus has revealed his Word and Prophetic Visions to him.

“The right cord of meaning sang or played in Music and knowledge spoken is life ” he says.