Rising Afro-Hip Hop sensation KFT known in real life as Kwasi Ofosu is not happy about the work ethic of some Ghanaian musicians, producers, among other stakeholders.

According to the Ghanaian Canadian-based musician, this bad work attitude has to change if industry players want to grow Ghana’s music to the highest level internationally .

In an interview ahead of his “Heart Break Story” EP release on Vals day, KFT revealed that the syndrome of favouritism is dwindling the fortunes of Ghanaian music industry.

“For instance in America and Canada, the music business is very organized thus it is very well structured and everyone in the chain knows what to do.

“Ghana’s music industry is lacking paperwork and documentation of events that transpire. There are only few artistes and producers who document everything they do but that has to change if we want to thrive our music around the world. “Shatta Wale has said it best, we lack proper structures and music departments within the government in the industry”

“One thing I realized is that there is so much favouritism in the industry making it difficult for some musicians and producers to capitalize on the numerous opportunities available. Many producers disregard up and coming artiste based on their social status or music which, is bad for business,”he narrated.

KFT on his upcoming EP will shares a very traumatic experience in a recent relationship. With all five songs set to be available across various music platforms.

Herewith a pre-save link to his upcoming EP: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kft/kft-presents-heart-break-story