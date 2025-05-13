Afrobarometer and APRM Renew Collaboration to Advance Governance Accountability in Africa

Afrobarometer and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) have renewed their partnership through a three-year agreement to enhance governance data and policy accountability across the continent.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on 13 May 2025 in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the APRM’s Third Africa High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation, aims to integrate citizen-driven survey insights with institutional governance frameworks.

The collaboration will focus on aligning Afrobarometer’s public opinion research with APRM’s monitoring tools, including the Africa Governance Index and National Programmes of Action. Key objectives include strengthening data systems, expanding capacity-building initiatives, and incorporating youth and gender-specific indicators into governance assessments. Joseph Asunka, CEO of Afrobarometer, emphasized the partnership’s role in centering citizen perspectives: “By harmonizing our data, we ensure ordinary Africans inform policymaking and track progress toward AU Agenda 2063 targets.”

APRM CEO Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre underscored the synergy between the organizations, noting that Afrobarometer’s data has been instrumental in APRM publications such as the Africa Governance Report 2023, which analyzed unconstitutional government changes. “This MoU reflects our commitment to evidence-based governance reforms,” she stated. Previous joint efforts include developing methodologies for the African Governance Atlas and co-hosting webinars under the Data for Governance Alliance project.

Afrobarometer, a nonpartisan research network, has conducted over 400,000 interviews across 42 African countries, informing global indices like the Ibrahim Index of African Governance. The APRM, an African Union agency established in 2003, facilitates voluntary peer reviews to promote democratic governance and economic integration. Their renewed alliance seeks to address gaps in data accessibility, particularly in underserved regions, while fostering transparency in national reform processes.

The partnership arrives amid heightened scrutiny of governance challenges in Africa, including political instability and uneven service delivery. By merging grassroots survey data with institutional metrics, the initiative aims to bridge accountability gaps and empower policymakers to address citizen priorities. Such collaborations are increasingly critical as African nations navigate complex development goals, with data-driven strategies seen as vital for mitigating conflicts and advancing inclusive growth.

Efforts to integrate youth and gender indicators also align with broader continental priorities, reflecting a recognition that equitable governance requires disaggregated data. As African governments face pressure to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and AU Agenda 2063 benchmarks, the Afrobarometer-APRM partnership could serve as a model for leveraging localized insights to inform continental policy frameworks.