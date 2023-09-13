Afrobarometer delegation in Washington for high-level meeting with partners

A delegation from Afrobarometer arrived Monday in Washington, D.C., for a series of high-level meetings and presentations with partners, including the United States Institute of Peace, the World Bank, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The delegation’s visit will provide an opportunity to share insights from Round 9 of

Afrobarometer’s surveys conducted in 39 African countries.

“Our delegation’s presence in Washington, D.C., underscores our commitment to building

bridges and sharing evidence that can drive positive change in African countries,”

Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka said. “Afrobarometer’s over-two-decades’ worth of data

is a powerful tool for assessing needs, setting policy priorities, targeting interventions,

measuring achievements, and promoting accountability. We look forward to fruitful

discussions with our partners.”

On Tuesday the delegation – including Board Chair E. Gyimah-Boadi, Asunka, Director of

Analysis Carolyn Logan, Chief Operating Officer Felix Biga, and Communications and

Knowledge Manager Josephine Sanny – will engage with U.S. State Department

representatives, non-governmental organisations, and congressional staffers at a convening hosted by the United States Institute of Peace. Discussions will focus on pressing issues affecting Africans and Afrobarometer’s latest survey findings on democracy, governance, climate change, and youth.

On Wednesday, Afrobarometer will share key survey findings with representatives of USAID

and other partners. The forward-looking session will also offer insights into plans for

Afrobarometer’s Round 10, including new survey modules and innovations.

During its three-day mission in Washington, the Afrobarometer delegation is also scheduled

to meet with Humanity United and the Africa Chief Economist of the World Bank to discuss

potential areas of collaboration and knowledge sharing.