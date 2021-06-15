Afrobarometer has released a series of country scorecards designed to contribute the perspectives of African citizens to the tracking of progress toward 12 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Afrobarometer Ghana SDG Scorecard shows that the country is making progress on access to clean water and electricity, but access to medical care, gender gap in unemployment, and bribery are worsening.

News release-Afrobarometer Ghana SDG country scorecard-13june2021

Ghana SDG Scorecard 2021-Afrobarometer-19may21

FAQs for Afrobarometer SDG country scorecards-22may21

