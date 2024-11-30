Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November, which aimed to enhance the analytical skills of early-career researchers and support the next generation of African scholars.

The event at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa campus was part of Afrobarometer’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the continent’s research ecosystem and foster professional development opportunities for young researchers.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of 12 emerging scholars, half of whom were women, from nine African countries: Botswana, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. Participants presented research papers on diverse topics, received valuable feedback from mentors and peers, and engaged in professional development sessions designed to advance their academic careers.

Jason Owen, Afrobarometer’s capacity-building manager for the advanced track, emphasized that the workshop was designed to sharpen the participants’ analytical skills and enable them to produce high-quality research using Afrobarometer data.

“The goal was to help these emerging scholars refine their work, gain expert feedback, and strengthen their ability to publish impactful research,” Owen explained. “By providing such opportunities, we hope to build a robust network of researchers and mentors, which will enhance analytical capacity across Africa.”

The workshop provided a platform for networking and collaboration in addition to skill-building. Nicole Beardsworth, a lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand, underscored the importance of such gatherings for young scholars.

“PhD journeys can be isolating and lonely, but events like the Afrobarometer Emerging Scholars Workshop allow young researchers to connect, find common ground, collaborate, and build a supportive academic community,” she said.

Participants also appreciated interacting with established academics, gaining constructive feedback, and enhancing their research skills. Many of them reported significant improvements in their research skills and a boost to their academic careers as a result of the workshop.

“I was attracted to this workshop because it offers a unique opportunity to engage with seasoned scholars, participate in sophisticated research discussions, and develop essential skills for my professional growth,” said Mbiydzenyuy Courage Sevidzem, a participant from the University of Bamenda in Cameroon, who is now better equipped to advance his academic career.

Over the past two and a half decades, Afrobarometer has been dedicated to developing young researchers, journalists, civil society activists, and parliamentarians through various initiatives such as language-specific summer schools, thematic workshops, mentorship programs, university outreach, and staff development fellowships.

This workshop further reflects Afrobarometer’s unwavering commitment to building the capacity of Africa’s research community, ensuring a bright future for African research.