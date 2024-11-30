Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Science

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    By: Roger A. Agana

    Date:

    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November, which aimed to enhance the analytical skills of early-career researchers and support the next generation of African scholars.

    The event at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa campus was part of Afrobarometer’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the continent’s research ecosystem and foster professional development opportunities for young researchers.

     

    The workshop brought together a diverse group of 12 emerging scholars, half of whom were women, from nine African countries: Botswana, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. Participants presented research papers on diverse topics, received valuable feedback from mentors and peers, and engaged in professional development sessions designed to advance their academic careers.

     

    Jason Owen, Afrobarometer’s capacity-building manager for the advanced track, emphasized that the workshop was designed to sharpen the participants’ analytical skills and enable them to produce high-quality research using Afrobarometer data.

    “The goal was to help these emerging scholars refine their work, gain expert feedback, and strengthen their ability to publish impactful research,” Owen explained. “By providing such opportunities, we hope to build a robust network of researchers and mentors, which will enhance analytical capacity across Africa.”

     

    The workshop provided a platform for networking and collaboration in addition to skill-building. Nicole Beardsworth, a lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand, underscored the importance of such gatherings for young scholars.

    “PhD journeys can be isolating and lonely, but events like the Afrobarometer Emerging Scholars Workshop allow young researchers to connect, find common ground, collaborate, and build a supportive academic community,” she said.

     

    Participants also appreciated interacting with established academics, gaining constructive feedback, and enhancing their research skills. Many of them reported significant improvements in their research skills and a boost to their academic careers as a result of the workshop.

    “I was attracted to this workshop because it offers a unique opportunity to engage with seasoned scholars, participate in sophisticated research discussions, and develop essential skills for my professional growth,” said Mbiydzenyuy Courage Sevidzem, a participant from the University of Bamenda in Cameroon, who is now better equipped to advance his academic career.

     

    Over the past two and a half decades, Afrobarometer has been dedicated to developing young researchers, journalists, civil society activists, and parliamentarians through various initiatives such as language-specific summer schools, thematic workshops, mentorship programs, university outreach, and staff development fellowships.

    This workshop further reflects Afrobarometer’s unwavering commitment to building the capacity of Africa’s research community, ensuring a bright future for African research.

    Previous article
    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment
    Next article
    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking
    Roger A. Agana
    Roger A. Aganahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    Award-winning Journalist and Social media expert. CEO & Founder of News Ghana and Co- Founder of ModernGhana

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    The Golden Gamble of the Gold Coast is ‘GALAMSEY’

    Dr. Maxwell Ampong Dr. Maxwell Ampong -
    How does a young, budding entrepreneur write about galamsey,...

    Debate Rages Over Women’s Economic Empowerment Proposals Ahead of 2024 Ghana Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    A social media commentator has ignited a debate over...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Real Estates 0
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    News 0
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    The Golden Gamble of the Gold Coast is ‘GALAMSEY’

    Opinion 0
    How does a young, budding entrepreneur write about galamsey,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE