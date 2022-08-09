Afrobeat artiste Fancy Gadam holds massive concert at Old Fadama Station

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Fancy Gadam says his fans remain one of the most loyal fan bases after holding a massive concert at the Old Fadama Station in Accra.

Thousands of music lovers showed up for last Saturday’s concert as Fancy Gadam, who is arguably the pride of Northern music, thrilled fans with some amazing performances.

Speaking with GNA Entertainment after the concert, Fancy Gadam said he organised the free show for his fans who have been loyal over the years.

“The concert was straight out of the love I have for the Gadamnation. I can’t pay them more for their loyal support than to show them love by organising the concert and they turned up in numbers,” he said.

Fancy Gadam further revealed that his next concert would be in Tamale and fans should get ready for another massive concert.

Fancy Gadam’s recently released ”Ungrateful” single is dominating the waves in the country, with the video being the most streamed song in Ghana over the past few days.