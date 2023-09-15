Afrobeat Meets Amapiano in DJ GIAA’s 2-Pack Summer Anthems “Message” & “Jazz Hole Ikoyi”

DJ GIAA, a Washington-based Nigerian Afrobeat artist, has recently released a captivating two-track project. The “Afrobeat meets Amapiano” project features the songs “Message” and “Jazz Hole Ikoyi.” DJ GIAA, also known for hiding his identity behind a mask, has skillfully curated a collection of Afrobeat tracks that serve as the perfect anthem for the summer season. These songs invite listeners to immerse themselves in the groovy melodies and irresistible high-tempo beats. With his debut project “Vol 1” gaining over 200,000 streams on DSPs, DJ GIAA is poised to make a significant impact on the Afrobeats scene.

One of the standout tracks from this project is “Message,” which is infused with street slang and accompanied by the equally catchy “Jazz Hole Ikoyi.” Both songs captivate listeners with their infectious feel-good vibes and Jazz-infused style, creating a state of pure sonic bliss. Additionally, the dance elements incorporated into the music ensure that every moment spent listening is a delightful experience.

In the lead track, “Message,” DJ Giaa delivers his lyrics in Nigerian street slang as he discusses the internet fraud scene in his home country. This is accompanied by an Amapiano-tinged beat featuring energetic drums. “Jazz Hole Ikoyi” boasts engaging lyrics that create a party-like atmosphere and foster a sense of connection among listeners. It is the perfect song to kickstart a party or get into the weekend groove as the week comes to a close.

About DJ GIAA

Ayoola Damola, professionally known as DJ GIAA, is a talented and versatile disc jockey hailing from the vibrant music scene of Lagos, Nigeria. With a passion for music that knows no bounds, GIAA has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the vibrant Afrobeats scene. From an early age, GIAA exhibited a deep love for music and an innate ability to connect with audiences through his electrifying sets. Drawing inspiration from a myriad of genres such as Afro-House, Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae, he creates a unique and captivating sound that transcends conventional boundaries. The DJ is famously known for hiding his identity behind a mask. He has previously released stellar singles like ‘4 AM In Ikeja’, ‘Good Evening Bariga’, ‘By Fire By Force’, and his debut EP ‘Vol. 1’.