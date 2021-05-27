Budding Afrobeat musician Lyfstyle has signed a two-year recording deal with Trouble Records for an undisclosed amount.

The budding act known in real life as Evans Mohammed has received great reviews from social media commentators following his viral rap freestyle video.

In an interview with Lyfstyle after his unveiling, the Afrobeat sensation was elated with the deal and believed it would motivate him to drop more bangers in the coming months.

“I am very delighted with this deal and I’m thankful to the recording label for recognizing my talent.

“I have been in the music industry for over three years and this offers me a great opportunity to showcase my talent to the world and I won’t disappoint my fans,” he said.

Lyfstyle is expected to drop a brand new single under his new record label on June 15th, 2021 featuring a top Ghanaian rapper.