Budding Afrobeat musician Lyfstyle has signed a two-year recording deal with Trouble Records for an undisclosed amount.

The budding act known in real life as Evans Mohammed has received great reviews from social media commentators following his viral rap freestyle video.

In an interview with Lyfstyle after his unveiling, the Afrobeat sensation was elated with the deal and believed it would motivate him to drop more bangers in the coming months.

“I am very delighted with this deal and I’m thankful to the recording label for recognizing my talent.

“I have been in the music industry for over three years and this offers me a great opportunity to showcase my talent to the world and I won’t disappoint my fans,” he said.

Lyfstyle is expected to drop a brand new single under his new record label on June 15th, 2021 featuring a top Ghanaian rapper.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleStop Disturbing The Courts With Useless Cases – Nungua Chief Of Staff Urges
Next articleSecure livelihoods of fishing communities in oil and gas districts
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here