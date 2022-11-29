Afrobeat rapper Henry Boakye drops new banger dubbed ‘Alone’

Fast rising Afrobeat rapper Henry Boakye popular known as Xlimkid in the music industry has dropped a new banger titled ‘Alone’.

The song. which was dropped on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, was produced by JPBeats and mixed by DBlazer.

The song talks about a broken young street-boy who is tired of betrayal and needs no friend, the young street-boy is dying of loneliness, but scared to confide in anyone.

The song which has been making waves in the music industry for the pass few days has given the afrobeat rapper the exposure to further his music career.

The music currently has over million streams across all musical platforms.

A snippet video posted on twitter by Xlimkid singing alongside with some hand gestures has made fans and notable musicians applaud the rapper.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Xlimkid said the song was to inspire everybody to keep pushing their dreams no matter the circumstances.

“Even when you lose everybody, and things are not going as planned just keep going,” he said.

The rapper has no intention of leaving his fans without any music this festive December, said he has another banger cooking up titled ‘Kwame Boakye Trapstar (KB Trapstar)’ which would thrill fans across the globe.

He continued to say that the Ghana music industry has been good to him and he really appreciates everyone’s enthusiasm to his music journey.

He advised the youth not to give up on their dreams, “perseverance brings success”, he added.

Xlimkid started singing at a younger age when he was in school.

He used to sing after classes and performed at inter-school programs.

Music is dear to his heart, as he loved to see smiles on the faces of people.