Afrobeats Artiste Camidoh Wants To Maintain Consistency In The Industry

Rising Afrobeats artiste Raphael Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh, says the target for him is to remain relevant in the music industry for a long period.

According to the “Sugarcane” hitmaker the Ghanaian music industry was highly competitive and revealed his preparedness to sustain some form of longevity.

In an interview with Camidoh said: “It has always been about longevity, and I have always been working towards that. So, I am still here in the space working towards longevity and not really targeting making hit songs.

“I think the industry is positively competitive. One person does this, and the next person is inspired and wants to do bigger or better.

“So, I feel it is very competitive in a positive direction, only for the people who have open minds and want to learn from one another,” he said.

Camidoh further noted that making good songs that would inspire and touch lives remains a major priority and would put in the hard work to achieve the set objective.

The sensational vocalist also disclosed that he would soon release the official remix of his “Sugarcane” hit single as well as an Extended Play (EP) which he plans on releasing in the month of May.

“I have an official remix and I’m also allowing the fans to do a fan remix. So I am going to put out the instrumentals for the fans and also all other upcoming artists to tap into the shine of the song and drop freestyles.

“I am going to drop the official remix and I also have an EP on the way called ‘Need my Flowers’ which will be released in May.

“I want my fans to be on the lookout for that, most importantly I want my fans to love one another and spread positivity and love,” he stated.