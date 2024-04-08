Afrobeats sensation, Abitemi shares endearing new visuals for ‘Prove’

Rising Afrobeats star, Abitemi is back in the headlines with a breathtaking music video for her recently released single, ‘Prove.’ The much-awaited cut, which arrives three weeks after the song, echoes a heartwarming tale of love. ‘Prove’ is available to stream on your preferred music platform here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/abitemi1/prove
Bangers deserve the best of visuals, and Abitemi rises to the occasion. She collaborates with director Creatrix to bring a fresh perspective to love songs. The video presents Abitemi with her grandparents, whose long-standing relationship inspires her romantic aspirations.
It captures the kind of love she yearns for – deep, steadfast and full of warmth, mirroring the affection she witnessed in her family growing up. The director relays these endearing moments in a variety of vivid colors, reimagining the old couple in their youthful glory as Abitemi serenades the two with her soulful melodies and lovey-dovey lyrics.
“Nothing beats growing old with your significant other,” the singer says. “Creatrix [the director] felt we could tell a more compelling romantic story that will resonate with viewers and set itself apart from others this way and I wouldn’t change a thing looking back because this is what all lovers dream about.”
Abitemi, born Abigail Shiwoniku, is one of the emerging voices blazing the trail in the Afrobeats scene. With two rich cultural backgrounds to tap from – Ghanaian and Nigerian – her music benefits from a unique blend of Afrobeats, Afropop and Highlife fused into other foreign genres to create a sound many can’t help but adore. Since the days of her debut song, ‘Pariwo,’ the singer-songwriter has grown popular among fans and has hit her stride in the industry.