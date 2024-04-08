Afrobeats sensation, Abitemi shares endearing new visuals for ‘Prove’

Rising Afrobeats star, Abitemi is back in the headlines with a breathtaking music video for her recently released single, ‘Prove.’ The much-awaited cut, which arrives three weeks after the song, echoes a heartwarming tale of love. ‘Prove’ is available to stream on your preferred music platform here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/abitemi1/prove

Bangers deserve the best of visuals, and Abitemi rises to the occasion. She collaborates with director Creatrix to bring a fresh perspective to love songs. The video presents Abitemi with her grandparents, whose long-standing relationship inspires her romantic aspirations.

It captures the kind of love she yearns for – deep, steadfast and full of warmth, mirroring the affection she witnessed in her family growing up. The director relays these endearing moments in a variety of vivid colors, reimagining the old couple in their youthful glory as Abitemi serenades the two with her soulful melodies and lovey-dovey lyrics.