Afrobeats Sensation Jeriboy Unleashes New Song ‘I Look Up To You’

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Jeriboy, real name Jeremiah Duah Nkrumah. Born on the 4th of April 2000 in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

Jeriboy inspired by the Struggles of daily life talks about looking up to only God to make things better in his life after friends and family refuse to come through for him, and all hopes lost in “I Look Up To You’

The 23 year young gem in January 2023 went viral on Twitter with his single titled Obiaa, and had big Ghanaian Award Winning Music legends including one-time BET nominee, D-Black and 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Okyeame Kwame showing interest in a refix of his viral single.

Coming off the back of his 7-track debut Ep expected to drop somewhere in November 2023, Jeriboy present to music lovers and fans “I Look Up to You”.

Source : Boga Ali Hashim