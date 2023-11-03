Afrobeats sensation, Sam Asari drops new single ‘Philomena’

Sensational Afrobeats artist, Sam Asari is back with his third explosive single of the year – ‘Philomena’ produced by Willybeatsz. Known for his incredible track record with hits like ‘Hotsteppa’ and ‘Pushback,’ Sam Asari once again releases a high-octane party anthem just in time for the Christmas festivities. Stream or download ‘Philomena’ across all major digital platforms here: https://li.sten.to/dearphilomena

If you’re familiar with Sam Asari, you’ll recognize his swift, no time to waste approach when it comes to music. ‘Philomena’ kicks off with a tantalizing blend of keys and vocalization, setting the stage for a musical frenzy. From the moment the percussions and synths kick in, your senses will be catapulted and you’ll find yourself irresistibly drawn into the groove – this song will ‘ginger’ you immediately.

‘Philomena’ has all the makings of a chart-topping hit with its infectious melody and easy-to-sing-along lyrics. In this captivating track, Sam Asari masterfully blends Pidgin and Twi, creating a lyrical fusion that transcends cultural boundaries. The beat, as well as the vocal melodies, complement each other perfectly, creating a musical piece that is both sonically pleasing and rhythmically hypnotic.

‘Philomena’ tells the story of a passionate and intense love affair, the kind that starts with love at first sight and blossoms into an all-encompassing passion that defies rumors and haters. The track vividly describes the sizzling chemistry and unapologetic attraction that exists between the two lovers. With lyrics like “Oh my sweetie, my Philomena, this your body be scary thriller. This one na natural, no be filler. Come see shy girl who done turn sinner,” Sam Asari’s vibes shine through, bringing the narrative of love to life in a way that will tug at your heartstrings.