Afrobeats Singer, Susky hoping for Davido, Dave collaboration

Singer Susky has ventured into exploring various genres and musical styles as he hopes to collaborate with Davido and Dave, a British-Nigerian rapper based in London, English.

Success Ofa known professionally as Susky, is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, and performing artist. Susky was formerly known as SuskyDMW, the Nigerian singer has been making great moves since 2020.

In 2022, he released his debut Ep titled “Back Then” which featured his best tracks, as lover of the DMW family, he hopes to work with his mentor Davido. Susky has set to top up his game and further disclosed that a collaboration with Afrobeats star, Davido and Dave is definitely one that is gonna be talked about worldwide.

Davido and Dave coming together to create a song with Susky will really be of huge impact to his career, He has recently released a song “Puna” his first single for the year which has gotten attention on streaming platforms, aiming to reach global audience with his new sounds.