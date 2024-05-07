Afrobeats Trailblazer Fireboy DML Details his “Everyday” Love Affair with First Single of 2024

Today, on the heels of his Coachella debut, award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML unveiled his first solo record of the year titled “Everyday,” marking the next phase in his evolution of sound and self.

“Everyday” presents a departure from Fireboy‘s previous works, embracing a more grounded and culturally resonant vibe with traditional African beats as the backdrop, gentle shakers in place of typical percussion, and a saxophone that carries the melody the whole way through. Thus, in turn inducing a more intimate and soulful atmosphere that complements Fireboy’s moving lyrics with a softer, rhythmic forward approach, which showcases his continuous musical innovation.

In “Everyday,” Fireboy‘s emotive lyrics delve into themes of longing and affection, with poignant lines resonating with listeners on a personal level. The song’s authenticity and raw emotion reflect Fireboy‘s growth as an artist and his ability to connect with his global audience through music.

Most recently, Fireboy DML took to the desert to make his debut at Coachella with a high energy performance on fellow Nigerian DJ and record producer SPINALL’s set and sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone at Coachella to talk about the experience. Then, on weekend two Fireboy joined Jon Batiste for an electrifying performance of their hit record “Drink Water” which also featured Jon Bellion for the first time ever off of Batiste’s Grammy-nominated studio album “World Music Radio”. Additionally, Fireboy was featured on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 List and has secured his second mainstream crossover record, “Liar,” in collaboration with Justin Timberlake from the album “Everything I Thought It Was”. This success follows his first notable mainstream hit, “Peru,” featuring Ed Sheeran, which achieved Platinum status in the U.S. and went 2x Platinum in the UK.

Listen here https://music.empi.re/everydaydml

ABOUT FIREBOY DML:

Dubbed the ‘future’ of Afrobeats, Fireboy DML first emerged on the Nigerian music scene in 2019 with the re-release of his breakout single “Jealous” which was originally a part of YBNL’s 2018 collaborative album, YBNL Mafia Family. On June 14, 2019, he followed up “Jealous” with the explosive romantic number “What If I Say” and later that year, on the 29th of November released his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps. LTG had no features for a debut album and amassed over 100 million streams by January 2020. The album maintained the #1 position across the Nigerian charts for over 12 weeks with ‘Jealous’ becoming one of the most played songs on African radio stations that year. Building on the success of LTG, Fireboy followed up his debut with an inventive sophomore project, Apollo. It received a whopping rating of 8.3 on Pitchfork, amongst other accolades. In 2021, Fireboy released his biggest single yet, “Peru”. The single would go on to feature Ed Sheeran in an explosive remix peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and garnering over 20.6 million Spotify streams, earning it a hallowed place as the most streamed song in Nigeria in early 2022. His newest album, Playboy, sees the sensual, sweet-natured artist shift gears into a confident, self-possessed bad boy persona resulting in a Pitchfork review of the album, which got a 7.4 rating. He has been nominated for a number of awards including the Best International Act award at the 2022 BET Awards, where he became the first Nigerian artist to perform on the BET stage and the NAACP Image Awards in 2021, amongst others. Fireboy remains one of the leading Afrobeats talents reinventing a wholly global future of the fast-rising genre.