Afrobreak International Championship Final 2023 comes up at Terra Alta, Abelemkpe

Break Dancing has been accepted into the Olympic Sport and will be competed at the Paris 2024 Games. In their efforts to promote the sport and entertainment, the Afro Break Academy is hosting the 2023 finals at Terra Alta at Abelempke in Accra on November 18.

According to Bboy Lyrics aka Nana Tufour Okai, all is set for the competition after Togo has found their representative on November 11 as all other countries have declared their champions. He welcomes volunteers to support the international event.

16 African countries will be represented in the finals of the Afrobreak Championship 2023. It is going to be a battle not to be missed and an event to remember.

Ghana will be represented by Bboy Blesso and Bgirl Tris Naomi who just returned from the international show in France.

Activities to herald the events starts from November 15, 2023, withy the climax on November 18, 2023 and Abelemkpe.

On November 15th, 2023 there will be a Conference and Workshop at the Nima Community Centre.

On 17th November, 2023 there will be a Community Cypher Battle at Labadi.

Saturday November 18th is the main day for the main African Battle at Terra Alta, Abelemkpe in Accra.

The Afrobreak Championship which has two belts for the Bboy and Bgirl has attracted a few organisations and companies like the French Embassy in Ghana, KGL Foundation, Ghana Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority, Acces Culture, the Breaking Federation of Ghana, Attitude, AFD and others.