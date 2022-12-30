Afrochella 2022: Burna Boy gives off classic Afrobeat performance

The long wait for Burna Boy’s performance at this year’s Afrochella finally came off with some awe-inspiring moments from his classic performance.



The Nigerian music superstar who was the headline act for this year’s Afrochella festival made it a memorable one for the thousands who had come from all over the world.



Burna Boy was initially billed to perform on the first day of Afrochella, but organisers certainly saved the best for last as he rocked the show with some astounding live band classics.



But it was Burna Boy’s “Last Last” that was sung along by the thousands in an electrifying and charged atmosphere.



The second day of the festival witnessed numerous thrilling performances from some of Africa’s finest music stars, including Fally Ipupa, Pheelz, Asake, Young Stunna, Albi X, and Kidi, among others.



Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Mzbel, and Praye relived Hiplife’s glory days as they thrilled fans with past classics.