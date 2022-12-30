Afrochella 2022: Kwaw Kese, Mzbel, and others reignite Hiplife vibes

On the second day of the Afrochella 2022, some timeless Hiplife hits were reignited at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Kwaw Kese, one of the artistes scheduled to perform at Afrochella 2022, recalled his glory days as a rap kingpin.

The Agona-Swedru-based artistes served fans with some of their hard-hitting songs, including “Popin,” “Dondon,” “Yakubu,” and many more.

Tinny, who opened the stage for billed Hiplife stars at the music festival, provided some awe moments for the thousands of fans in attendance.

The “Alatse” rapper, as he is affectionately known, performed some of his banging hit songs from the “Makola Kwakwe” album.

Indeed, most of Tinny’s songs had the fans singing along as he brought energy to the crowd.

Hiplife music’s female trailblazer, Mzbel, seemed to have lost some of her “16 years” energy when she mounted the stage to perform, but the fans gave her positive feed.

Mzbel who was making a comeback to the big stage after a long while performed her most recent trending song, “Asibolanga.”

Praye Tietie, who represented the disbanded Praye music group at Afrochella 2022, brought back the glory days as he performed some of their big tunes.

The songs he performed included “Angelina,” “Run Run Some Things,” and “Shordy,” which kept the thousands jamming and dancing.