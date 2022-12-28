Afrochella Festival to showcase Africa’s diverse culture

Africa’s diverse and Ghana’s unique culture will be celebrated through music at the 2022 Afrochella festival from December 28 to 29, 2022 at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The two-day festival also celebrates the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

The festival is designed to elevate and highlight the thrilling and thriving millennial talent in Africa by introducing an interactive event that teaches, explains, and explores various cultures through a pioneering approach.

Patrons will experience art and creative activations from the continent, celebrate African music, and taste premium and cultured cuisine.

The star-studded event, an annual festival, among others, highlights, and exports Africa’s diverse and Ghanaian culture to the world.

This year’s festival is on the theme: “Afrofuturism” and seeks to explore the developing intersection of cultural aesthetic, philosophy of science, and philosophy of history as it relates to the African Diaspora

Already, the event ground, El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, has been fitted out to host different artists from across Africa on one stage.

Accra will come alive as the experiential concert comes to life within hours with reverberating music, rhythmic dances, taste of African food, among others.

It envisages to express, profoundly, Africa’s rich diversity through music, fashion, cuisine, and artistic expression on which the continent’s identities are built.

Co-founder and CEO of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah, in a media interview, says music, arts, fashion and cuisine, are simple connectors that many Africans greatly care about.

Officially, the festival started with the Afrochella Expo and Music Museum, which had a series of panel discussions with focus on the future of African Music and its emerging markets among other topical issues on culture.

The two-day concert will have big music names like Nigeria’s international star, Burna Boy and Ghanaian reggae and dancehall great, Stonebwoy, as headliners.

Fireboy DML, AyraStarr, King Promise, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Kwesi Arthur, Kwami Eugene, Gyakie and Elaine Tobi are expected to also perform on the first day of the concert.

The second day will have; Fally Ipupa, Asake, dancehall showstopper Shatta Wale, Pheelz, Kidi, Albi-X, Young Stunna and Daliwonga, performing.

Some other Ghanaian artists, including Mzbell, Kwakese, Praye, Tinny, Tic Tac, will take patrons back into time with throwback hiplife records.

Meanwhile, Culture Management Group, the parent company of Afrochella has announced its ground-breaking partnership with Ronor Motors, a Ghanaian owned automobile company.

Through the partnership, Ronor Motors will provide a dedicated fleet of luxury cars for the Afrochella Festival.