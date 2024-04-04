AfroFuture Announces Partnership With Basketball Africa League

AfroFuture, the leading platform showcasing Africa’s exceptional creative and entrepreneurial talent, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with the Basketball Africa League (BAL). This dynamic collaboration aims to revolutionize the entertainment experience at BAL sporting events by seamlessly blending Afro music and basketball.

AfroFuture will be at the forefront of bringing Africa’s vibrant energy to life, showcasing the continent’s extraordinary musical talent to create an electrifying atmosphere that resonates with fans across the continent.

As part of this partnership, AfroFuture will spearhead various initiatives aimed at enriching the cultural experience at BAL events. In addition to the major sporting events, AfroFuture will host writing camps and recording sessions in each city, culminating in the release of a recap mixtape featuring rising artists from the respective regions. Additionally, AfroFuture will organize a series of events, including Amapiano & Brunch and curated dining experiences, to foster connections with creatives in each city.

The partnership between BAL and AfroFuture will extend the footprint of both entities into four major cities while strengthening bonds across the continent. The scheduled cities for the upcoming events are as follows:

● Pretoria, South Africa: March 9th – March 17th

● Cairo, Egypt: April 19th – April 27th

● Dakar, Senegal: May 4th – May 12th

● Kigali, Rwanda: May 24th – June 1st

As part of the BAL and AfroFuture collaboration, a myriad of activities will be curated around the games to engage and captivate audiences. These activities include halftime performances featuring music artists, dancers, fire throwers, hula-hoopers, and acrobats.

Moreover, audiences can anticipate thrilling dunk performances with players and spectators, along with an exciting 3-point shoot competition involving the audience. These high-energy events will also feature the innovative “Under the Seat Golden Envelope,” a surprise element that promises to delight attendees.

In addition to these exciting activities, AfroFuture is proud to announce the lineup of artists who will be performing at select games throughout the tour:

Game Schedule and Featured Artists March 10th Game One: Priddy Ugly Game Two: Musa Keys March 12th Game One: Eeque the Dreamer Game Two: Young Stunna March 14th Game One: Nadia Nakai Game Two: M.J March 16th Game One: Maglera Doe Boy Game Two: Zee Nxumalo March 17th Game One: Venom & Shishiliza Game Two: Cassper Nyovest

“We are thrilled to partner with the Basketball Africa League to elevate the entertainment experience at their sporting events,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, co-founder and CEO at AfroFuture. “Through this collaboration, we aim to celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage and amplify the voices of its talented artists on a global stage, highlighting the sweet spot where music and sports collide.”