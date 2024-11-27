AfroFuture Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 Culture Beach Jam Concert Series in Accra

Culture Management Group (CMG) is set to kick off the highly anticipated 2025 Culture Beach Jam concert series, showcasing an electrifying lineup of musical talent and cultural celebration.

Scheduled for December 28-29, 2024, at the iconic Polo Beach Club in Accra, Ghana, the two-day event promises to transform the beach into a dynamic hub of creativity, music, and culture.

This year’s event will feature an impressive array of artists, with headliners including the chart-topping Omah Lay, King Promise, DJ Tunez, Kidi, Shallipopi, Joey B, Sabrina, Olive the Boy, and Ara the Jay. These artists will bring their unique sounds and captivating performances to the stage, representing the diverse and rich musical heritage of Africa. Additionally, the winner of AfroFuture’s Rising Star Challenge will be given the opportunity to perform, spotlighting emerging talent from across the continent.

AfroFuture’s commitment to promoting the African diaspora and supporting African creatives extends beyond the main concert. The event will feature several impactful programs designed to foster community engagement and nurture the next generation of talent:

The Continent Live Music Program (December 15-21, 2024) : This week-long music camp will bring together top emerging and established artists for songwriting workshops, collaboration opportunities, and networking. Participants, including the top five finalists from the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge, will benefit from media and press training, as well as industry masterclasses on key topics like contracts, management, and finance. The program will culminate in a music showcase in partnership with the British Council.

: This week-long music camp will bring together top emerging and established artists for songwriting workshops, collaboration opportunities, and networking. Participants, including the top five finalists from the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge, will benefit from media and press training, as well as industry masterclasses on key topics like contracts, management, and finance. The program will culminate in a music showcase in partnership with the British Council. Annual Community Health Fair (December 27, 2024, 10 AM – 2 PM, Zurak Park, Madina) : In collaboration with Black Health Connect and Distant Relatives, CMG will provide free health services, including screenings and mental health consultations, to over 1,500 community members. The fair will also feature AfroFuture Feed, offering free meals to attendees.

: In collaboration with Black Health Connect and Distant Relatives, CMG will provide free health services, including screenings and mental health consultations, to over 1,500 community members. The fair will also feature AfroFuture Feed, offering free meals to attendees. BAL Celebrity Basketball Game (December 27, 2024, 1 PM, Bukom Boxing Arena) : A unique blend of sports and entertainment, this exciting game will feature Basketball Africa League (BAL) players alongside artists and celebrities, curated by AfroFuture and presented by Hennessy. The game promises to be an unforgettable community experience.

: A unique blend of sports and entertainment, this exciting game will feature Basketball Africa League (BAL) players alongside artists and celebrities, curated by AfroFuture and presented by Hennessy. The game promises to be an unforgettable community experience. The African Dream Focus Group (December 30, 2024): In partnership with Gensler, this focus group will bring together leaders from various sectors—students, professionals, government officials, and investors—to discuss actionable solutions for achieving the “African Dream.” The initiative aims to foster dialogue and inspire a collaborative approach to Africa’s future development.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and Co-Founder of AfroFuture, expressed his excitement about launching the concert series: “This is an incredible milestone for us. AfroFuture has always been about reinvention and showcasing the beauty and diversity of African culture. Detty December is the perfect time to unite people from all walks of life to celebrate our music, art, and shared heritage. This concert series will not only expand our footprint but also serve as a powerful platform for creativity, energy, and unity.”

With the announcement of this stellar lineup and a series of community-focused programs, Culture Beach Jam 2024 is set to become a defining event in the African cultural calendar.