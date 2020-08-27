

For the first time in its five-year history, the Afrolynk 2020 Conference will be taking place virtually this year – opening the event up to startups beyond Africa and ushering in speakers from around the world.

Proceedings begin on 21 September 2020 with the launch of Africa Week, and culminates in the Grand Conference on 25 September 2020.

This year’s Conference will connect stakeholders from across the African and European startup ecosystems to highlight innovation and tech entrepreneurship.

Together, members of these ecosystems will explore pertinent issues concerning Africa’s technological development, including ways of leveraging digitalisation to enhance Africa-Europe relations; unpacking African human capital and creativity; and measures for accelerating sustainable growth on the continent.

Says Afrolynk Founder, Moses Acquah: “We are very excited to be opening the space up to more players on the continent in 2020. Our virtual edition represents a leading example of how stakeholders on the continent can leverage digital technology, not just to overcome our current challenges, but to prepare us for the future too.”

Each morning of Africa Week, attendees will receive practical training from notable experts to help them successfully build corporate partnerships and sustain company growth. Startups will learn how to develop strong team-leadership dynamics, enhance their sales, and secure investment for scaling, plus much more.

After these talks, startups will have the opportunity to attend group expert sessions and request personal meetings with mentors from organisations such as the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development in Germany ( BMZ ), the United Nations ( ITC ), Digital Africa, the Tony Elemelu Foundation, MyGrowthFund, the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), the Westerwelle Foundation, Airbus BizLab and Microsoft4Africa.

The late afternoon will afford participants a chance to network with representatives from the private sector and showcase their businesses to a range of potential investors and partners.

“This is a key aspect of the event,” says Kumbirai Chipadza, the Ecosystems Manager at Afrolynk. “To help develop Africa’s startup ecosystem, it is important that we not only provide a platform where we create awareness amongst investors, but one where startups are able to actively engage with potential financiers and obtain investment for actual growth.”

On the final day, attendees will gather for the much-anticipated Grand Conference – a day filled with notable keynote addresses and panels, featuring prominent ecosystem leaders from both Africa and Europe.

This includes a welcome address by a representative from the German Ministry, and a discussion on developing fair partnerships to unleash Africa’s potential. Additionally, the Conference will explore what makes Africa a resilient environment, and how startups and entrepreneurs can embrace technology for accelerated and sustained growth.

A new element to the Grand Conference this year will be the announcement of the winners of Afrolynk’s Top 50 African Impact Startups for 2020 – an initiative which highlights African startups and entrepreneurs who contribute to the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Development Bank’s High 5s, paying particular attention to businesses working in the fields of health, fintech, agriculture, logistics and distribution, as well as digitisation and education.

To get your tickets or for more information on this year’s event, go to https://hopin.to/events/afrolynk2020