Afropop Star Joeboy Releases Bold New Track ‘SMH’

Following an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project Adenuga x Concerning and an assist on “Dia Dia” by Chinese hip hop star Vinida Weng, Nigerian hitmaker, Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025 as well starting with his single, “SMH” set for release on February 7th, 2025. The release coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend.

“SMH” sits as one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples “Neela Nilave” (a Tamil song from the album “Mandhera Vasal”) backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator, Tempoe (“Sip (Alcohol)”, “Don’t Call Me Back”, “Better”).

On the mid-tempo number, Joeboy enters a contemplative head space as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest on the pitfalls of their relationship. Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing no matter how hard you try is missing for a reason.

With “SMH”, Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute with limitless drive and inspiration.

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (born May 21, 1997), better known as Joeboy, is an Afropop singer from Ogun State, Nigeria. The youngest of four children, Joeboy grew up in a religious household, often quiet and reserved. Surrounded by musically inclined parents and an older brother, as well as the vibrant sounds of the Nigerian church, Joeboy was immersed in a rich blend of musical influences from an early age.

At 18, Joeboy began creating music privately before finally gaining the confidence to share his talent with the world. His cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” caught the attention of Afrobeats superstar Mr. Eazi, which set the stage for his breakthrough. Joeboy quickly gained recognition with his hit single “Baby,” followed by a string of successful tracks, including “Beginning” and “Don’t Call Me Back” featuring Mayorkun. Since then, Joeboy has emerged as one of Africa’s top talents, making waves globally. Often called “Young Legend,” Joeboy has amassed over 2 billion streams across major digital platforms, with his songs topping charts in over 20 countries. His discography includes over 60 songs (including collaborations), two albums—Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul—and two EPs, Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit. Some of his standout hits include “Alcohol,” “Nobody,” the remix of “Love Nwantiti” (with CKay and Kuami Eugene), “Baby,” “Beginning,” and “Celebration.”

Joeboy’s breakout hit “Alcohol” has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making him the 17th Afrobeats artist to reach this milestone. At 27, Joeboy has spent six years at the forefront of the African music scene and is poised to take his career to even greater heights

Listen on all platforms here https://joeboy.lnk.to/SMH