AfroRnB Star Kaestyle Teams Up With Leriq To Share Collaborative EP “ASYLUM”

Emerging music artist KaeStyle and Grammy-winning producer Leriq have unveiled their collaborative project named “ASYLUM”, released via Keyqaad Records. Leriq, a highly esteemed producer with a longstanding collaboration history with Burna Boy and other prominent figures in afrobeats like Wizkid and Wande Coal, blends his distinct production style with KaeStyle’s strong vocals and street-smart lyricism.

ASYLUM, consisting of five tracks with lead single “21”, also serves as KaeStyle’s second EP, following the highly acclaimed KAE’S STUDY that was released in October of the previous year, featuring collaborations with Victony and fellow KeyQaad label member Omah Lay. The project opens with “The Bag”,

Both Leriq and KaeStyle synergize their remarkable talents as producers and songwriters to present a captivating fusion of afrobeats and R&B in this masterpiece, exploring themes of love, passion, hard work, and everything in between. KaeStyle described the EP as not meant for everyone and emphasized the importance of catering to R&B enthusiasts like himself, he said “This one is not for everyone, about time someone got defiant and fed the R&B fans like myself”

Listen here https://fanlink.to/kaestylxleriqasylum