For most people, this year has been all about survival due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse effects on the economy. For one blogger, however, it has been the year where her business grew into one of the top influencer marketing platforms.

Joy Nyargem is a digital content creator, blogger, and influencer who has grown from using a simple blog to a digital marketing platform known as Afrostylicity. She initially started a blog to share her love of fashion and travel, before growing it into Afrostylicity, a digital platform that showcases travel, fashion, and lifestyle. She gives honest and authentic reviews of products to her audience and introduces them to brands that they never knew existed.

After the COVID-19 pandemic started, business slowed down for a while, just like in all other sectors of the economy. This didn’t put Joy down; she instead sat down with her co-owner and fiancé Hugh to strategize on how to keep the business running.

“Since we knew that more people would be online when working from home, we decided to increase our usage of Instagram and TikTok, two of the most popular social media platforms,” she explains. “We used them to connect and engage more with our audience by posting content more often. In addition to the two, we are also active on Facebook and Pinterest. We often post photos of outfit ideas and of various places you can visit.”

Joy uses the Afrostylicity social media platforms to promote the brands that they’re working with. They provide a way for the brands to connect and engage with followers to create more brand awareness.

“Brands know that even during the pandemic, we provide them with meaningful interactions with our followers, which translates to more sales for them,” she continues. “We give them value for their money and deliver on our promises.”

Afrostylicity has organically grown the social media following of various brands and increased their sales through partnerships and collaborations even with the pandemic. This has seen the company also grow to become one of the leading influencer marketing platforms with no signs of slowing down.