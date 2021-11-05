Afrozons Dubai Sound off Gains World Attention, as More Countries Join the March 2022 Trip

….Over 1500 Afrobeat Fans Set To Attend the First Ever Afrobeats Safari Party in Dubai

The AFROZONS DUBAI SOUND OFF, a premier, one-of-a-kind, travel experience, courtesy of Dubai Tourism and AfroZons Radio (USA), has gained so much momentum, since its launch on October 1st, 2021.News about the Sound off, has travelled far and wide, covering all corners of the globe. Celebrity radio hosts from the USA, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Angola have been projecting the Sound off on their shows.

Projections show that over 1500 Afrobeat fans will partake in this project, purchase packages and join in on the fun. This means that Celebrity Radio Hosts and International Afrobeats Artistes will join over 1500 of their fans to witness guided tours of Dubai, experience EXPO 2020 and have a never done before Afrobeats party in the desert. These amongst other activities would build the 6 nights Afrobeat Dubai Sound off experience.

The official website for this event is www.afrozonsdxb.com. The website hosts further information on the travel packages and how to stand a chance to win a giveaway. The winners of the giveaways will receive flight tickets, hotel accommodation, tours, airport transfers, and visa’s (where necessary).

The global acceptance of the Sound off has motivated Afrobeat fans and travel agencies from other parts of the world to push for participation in the Sound off. Two countries, Uganda and Zimbabwe are launching their entry to the Sound off family, today, 1st November 2021, while other countries are being considered to follow shortly.

SalimAli Mohamed Dahman, Senior Manager Campaigns of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Hosts of the Soundoff, said:

“It is a privilege for Dubai Tourism to afford this opportunity to lovers of Afrobeat music worldwide. Afrobeat is now a global brand, the fastest growing music genre out there, and so it’s a good marriage for the best destination in the world, Dubai, to also give Afrobeat its due. The trip promises to be a great experience, showcasing so much more fun in Dubai, a new series of adventures, a desert safari party, and Expo 2020, that can only truly be experienced, in person.

“We launched the Afrozons Dubai soundoff on Oct 1st with Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, USA, and Angola. Overwhelming success has prompted us to add Uganda, Zimbabwe, and it looks like the United Kingdom is next on our list. It’s great to see the enthusiasm that has already been generated and we haven’t even announced the Afrobeat artist that will be joining us yet. Stay tuned, it promises to be an amazing event.”

The AfroZons show is the first-ever Afrobeats show on a major US radio FM network. AfroZons, is the hottest weekly US nationally syndicated radio show created by Sheila O.

Media Mogul, Sheila O, every week, covers the latest trends and new music throughout the African Diaspora, including Hip-Hop. The number one place in Afrobeats to hear the latest conversations about the hottest topics from celebrities, influencers, tastemakers, world leaders, and more is AfroZons! AfroZons is here to bridge the social and cultural gap between Africans, African Americans, and all the people of the African Diaspora.

About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing

(Dubai Tourism)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.

Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development, and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.