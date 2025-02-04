AFS and Nsano Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Digital Payments in Sub-Saharan Africa

In a move set to reshape the digital payments landscape across Sub-Saharan Africa, Arab Financial Services (AFS), a leading digital payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, has joined forces with Nsano, a prominent pan-African payment processor and mobile money aggregator based in Accra.

The strategic partnership aims to expand digital payment options by integrating AFS’s advanced card processing services with Nsano’s robust mobile money infrastructure, creating a seamless and inclusive payment ecosystem for millions of users.

The collaboration will enable Nsano to offer Visa and Mastercard processing services, including both issuing and acquiring capabilities, to financial institutions and merchants across the region. By bridging the gap between mobile money and card payments, the partnership is poised to drive financial inclusion and innovation, addressing the growing demand for accessible and convenient payment solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, highlighted the transformative potential of the alliance, stating, “Africa represents a region of immense growth and innovation in digital payments. By combining our cutting-edge card processing technology with Nsano’s expertise in mobile money, we are committed to delivering solutions that enhance financial access and convenience for millions of users.”

Nsano CEO Priscila Hazel echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the shared vision of both organizations. “Partnering with AFS was a natural decision because we both prioritize a customer-first approach. This collaboration allows us to expand financial inclusion by addressing customer pain points and empowering financial institutions and merchants to offer robust payment options. Together, we will revolutionize how payments are made and received across the continent,” she said.

The partnership leverages Nsano’s deep understanding of Africa’s payment landscape and AFS’s proven expertise in card processing and digital payment solutions. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to create an integrated system that fosters innovation, accessibility, and efficiency for businesses and consumers alike.

This alliance is expected to be a game-changer for electronic payment-enabled businesses in key Sub-Saharan African markets, where mobile money has already transformed financial services but remains largely disconnected from traditional card-based systems. The integration of these platforms will not only streamline transactions but also unlock new opportunities for merchants, financial institutions, and end-users, driving economic growth and financial empowerment across the region.

As digital payments continue to gain traction in Africa, the AFS-Nsano partnership underscores the critical role of collaboration in overcoming infrastructure challenges and meeting the evolving needs of a rapidly digitizing continent. With a shared commitment to innovation and inclusion, the two companies are well-positioned to lead the charge in transforming Africa’s payment ecosystem.