AFSA Advocates for Agroecology in African Climate Strategies

A new report by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) highlights insufficient integration of agroecology into national climate policies across the continent.

Launched in Kampala, Uganda, on April 2, 2025, the study urges African governments to prioritize agroecological practices in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) to address climate change, food insecurity, and ecosystem degradation.

The analysis, which reviewed policy documents from 53 African countries and incorporated insights from 56 experts in 24 nations, found only 22% of NDCs and 19% of NAPs explicitly reference agroecology. Despite its proven effectiveness in enhancing climate resilience and supporting smallholder farmers, agroecological principles such as biodiversity conservation and community-led practices often remain superficially acknowledged in policy frameworks.

Dr. Million Belay, AFSA’s General Coordinator, described agroecology as a “bold climate solution rooted in African realities,” criticizing its marginalization in current strategies. “We cannot talk about climate adaptation and mitigation in Africa without talking about agroecology,” he stated.

The report identifies key barriers, including inadequate policy backing, institutional gaps, and the predominance of industrial agriculture models.

AFSA Chair Hakim Baliraine emphasized the need for political commitment to center smallholder farmers, women, and youth in climate planning.

Simon Bukenya, lead of AFSA’s Climate Change Working Group, stressed leveraging indigenous knowledge and local ecosystems to meet adaptation and mitigation goals.

The report outlines actionable steps for governments, donors, and civil society, such as aligning national policies with agroecology, funding farmer-led research, and directing climate finance toward localized practices.

Its release coincides with preparations by African nations to update their Paris Agreement commitments, positioning agroecology as critical to achieving climate justice and food sovereignty.

AFSA’s findings underscore a growing demand for policy shifts that recognize agroecology not as a peripheral measure but as a foundational strategy for sustainable development in Africa.