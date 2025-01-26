AFSA Calls for Action on Agroecology Following AU Summit’s Agrifood Strategy

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) has praised the African Union’s (AU) historic adoption of the CAADP Strategy and Action Plan (2026–2035), alongside the Kampala Declaration, during the Extraordinary Summit held in Kampala, Uganda from January 9-11, 2025.

These documents lay a foundation for transforming Africa’s agrifood systems with a focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.

However, AFSA has expressed concerns about significant gaps in the documents that could undermine the potential for these frameworks to truly address the needs of Africa’s agricultural sector. While AFSA acknowledges positive steps such as empowering women and youth, prioritizing sustainable agriculture, and promoting multi-stakeholder involvement, the organization points out that critical issues remain unaddressed.

The most pressing concern raised by AFSA is the marginalization of agroecology. While the Kampala Declaration mentions sustainable practices, it fails to make agroecology a central strategy. AFSA views agroecology as crucial for building resilience, promoting biodiversity, and aligning with the realities of smallholder farmers. Without a clear commitment to this approach, the effectiveness of Africa’s agrifood transformation could be jeopardized, AFSA warns.

The lack of meaningful engagement from smallholder farmers, civil society organizations (CSOs), and youth also came under scrutiny. AFSA highlights the limited representation of these key groups at the summit, with their voices largely absent from critical discussions that directly impact their livelihoods. Their contributions are essential to shaping a food system that works for all, AFSA stresses.

Additionally, AFSA raised concerns over the weak accountability mechanisms in the CAADP Strategy and Kampala Declaration. There is no clear timeline or budget framework to ensure that governments follow through on their commitments. Without robust accountability mechanisms, the goals outlined in these documents may not translate into real change for Africa’s agricultural landscape.

Another critical issue is the insufficient budget allocation for agroecology. Although sustainable practices are mentioned, AFSA argues that a clear commitment to allocating at least 30% of agricultural budgets to agroecology initiatives is missing. This financial support is vital for scaling up agroecology and supporting smallholder farmers in adapting to climate change and improving productivity.

The summit’s emphasis on biotechnologies and digital tools also raised alarms. AFSA worries that the push for technologies like genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and synthetic inputs could undermine biodiversity and reduce the autonomy of smallholder farmers. AFSA insists that farmer-led innovations and ecological farming practices must take priority over corporate-driven solutions.

In response to these concerns, AFSA is calling for stronger political commitment from African Union member states to address these gaps during the implementation phase. The organization is urging governments to prioritize agroecology, increase budget allocations for agroecology initiatives, and ensure greater participation from marginalized groups, particularly women, youth, and smallholder farmers.

AFSA also advocates for clearer accountability mechanisms and the widespread dissemination of the Kampala Declaration to grassroots communities, smallholder farmers, and CSOs. By doing so, AFSA believes Africa’s agrifood transformation can be more inclusive, resilient, and aligned with the needs of its people.

The call to action is clear: for Africa’s agrifood systems to thrive, they must be rooted in justice, resilience, and sustainability. AFSA remains committed to working with all stakeholders to champion agroecology and food sovereignty as central pillars for Africa’s agricultural future.

Below is the full statement

AFSA Demands Action to Bridge the Gaps in CAADP and Build a Just and Resilient Food System

The Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Kampala, Uganda, from January 9th to 11th, 2025, marked a historic moment with the adoption of the CAADP Strategy and Action Plan (2026–2035) and the Kampala Declaration. These documents outline a comprehensive framework aimed at transforming Africa’s agrifood systems, with commendable emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience.

We at the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), the largest civil society movement advocating for food sovereignty on the continent, recognize the effort reflected in the adoption of these documents. The inclusion of elements such as sustainable agricultural practices, the circular economy, and equitable access to resources demonstrates an encouraging commitment to inclusivity and equity. Similarly, the focus on empowering women and youth, reducing yield gaps, and fostering multi-stakeholder coordination is a step in the right direction for Africa’s agrifood systems.

However, despite these positive steps, AFSA, along with smallholder farmers and civil society organizations across Africa, remains profoundly concerned about critical gaps in the CAADP Strategy and Kampala Declaration. These gaps risk undermining the bold demands and aspirations of millions of smallholder farmers, agroecology advocates, and civil society organizations.

KEY GAPS IDENTIFIED

Marginalization of Agroecology: While the Kampala Declaration references sustainable practices, it fails to explicitly prioritize agroecology as a central strategy. This omission disregards agroecology’s proven potential to enhance crop resilience, promote biodiversity, and align with the realities of smallholder farmers.

Low Representation and Limited Engagement: The summit witnessed low participation by Heads of State and limited opportunities for meaningful engagement by civil society organizations (CSOs), smallholder farmers, and movements. Their contributions received minimal recognition, weakening their influence on key discussions and outcomes.

Weak Accountability Mechanisms: Mechanisms to hold governments accountable for their commitments are underdeveloped. The lack of clear implementation timelines, budgetary frameworks, and legal compliance mechanisms further undermines the credibility of the framework.

Insufficient Budget Allocations: Despite references to sustainable practices, the framework does not commit to allocating significant portions of agricultural budgets—at least 30%—to agroecology initiatives. Increased investments in agroecology are vital for addressing climate resilience and promoting farmer-driven innovations.

Focus on Technologies over Ecological Practices: The emphasis on biotechnologies and digital tools, without explicit safeguards against GMOs and synthetic inputs, risks undermining biodiversity and the autonomy of smallholder farmers.

Opposition to Agroecology from Powerful Actors: Participants in AFSA’s feedback session highlighted concerns about opposition to agroecology from corporate-driven agendas, which threaten to derail Africa’s efforts to build resilient and just food systems.

AFSA’S CALL FOR ACTION

Recognizing the adoption of the CAADP Strategy and Kampala Declaration, AFSA urges African Union member states to demonstrate stronger political commitment to addressing these gaps during the implementation phase. To build a just, resilient, and inclusive food system, AFSA emphasizes the following demands:

Prioritize Agroecology: Explicitly integrate agroecology as a central strategy in national and regional agricultural frameworks. Develop and adopt agroecology-aligned indicators to guide implementation and track progress.

Empower Marginalized Groups: Move beyond token participation by ensuring women, youth, and smallholder farmers have meaningful roles in decision-making processes that directly impact their livelihoods.

Ensure Meaningful Participation: Institutionalize mechanisms that guarantee meaningful participation by civil society, smallholder farmers, and grassroots movements. This includes setting clear guidelines for representation, providing platforms for dialogue, and ensuring their inputs are integrated into key decision-making processes. Only by elevating these voices can Africa’s agrifood systems reflect the aspirations of its people.

Increase Budget Allocations to Agroecology: Dedicate at least 30% of national agricultural budgets to agroecology initiatives. Showcase successful agroecology projects to justify increased investments and build capacity through training programs.

Reject Corporate-Driven Solutions: Safeguard Africa’s genetic resources by rejecting corporate-controlled technologies that undermine biodiversity and smallholder autonomy. Prioritize farmer-led innovations and ecological farming practices.

Strengthen Accountability Mechanisms: Establish robust legal compliance mechanisms to ensure governments deliver on their commitments. Use the CSO-developed CAADP Accountability Mechanism to track indicators during Biennial Review (BR) processes.

Popularize the Kampala Declaration: Disseminate the declaration among grassroots communities, smallholder farmers, and CSOs to foster awareness and advocacy for agroecology.

A CALL FOR COMMITMENT

AFSA calls upon African Union member states, policymakers, and development partners to align the implementation of the CAADP Strategy and Kampala Declaration with the principles of justice, resilience, and inclusiveness. The voices of millions of smallholder farmers and civil society organizations must be at the forefront of Africa’s agrifood transformation.

By prioritizing agroecology, empowering marginalized groups, and strengthening accountability, we can build a food system that truly serves Africa’s people, environment, and future generations. AFSA reaffirms its commitment to working alongside all stakeholders to champion agroecology and food sovereignty as pathways to a sustainable future for Africa.