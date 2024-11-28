AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) proudly recognized the top achievers in Africa’s solar sector at the AFSIA Solar Awards 2024, held on November 27.

The event celebrated excellence across 14 categories, showcasing outstanding solar energy projects and individuals making a significant impact on the continent’s sustainable development.

The awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of those driving Africa’s renewable energy transformation, from large-scale solar projects to innovative technologies and community-based solutions.

2024 AFSIA Solar Awards Winners:

Utility Scale Solar Project of the Year: Release by Scatec (Norway)

Scatec’s expansion of the Maroua and Guider solar plants in Cameroon, adding 36 MWp capacity and 9.6 MWh storage, was recognized for reducing thermal energy use and promoting cost-efficiency in the region. C&I Solar Project of the Year: Dutch & Co (Ghana)

The 16.82 MWp Helios Megawarehouse rooftop installation in Accra set a new standard for commercial and industrial solar, significantly reducing energy costs and enhancing sustainability. Mini-Grid Project of the Year: Engie Energy Access (Nigeria)

Engie’s deployment of 15 mini-grids in rural Nigeria transformed local communities by providing reliable, affordable solar energy to underserved areas. SHS Company of the Year: d.light (USA)

d.light’s provision of solar home systems to 1.7 million homes across Africa empowered rural households by improving access to clean and affordable energy. Productive Use Application of the Year (Ex-aequo): Davis & Shirtliff (Kenya) and So-Cool Energy (Nigeria)

Davis & Shirtliff’s solar-powered reverse osmosis water treatment plant offers off-grid clean water solutions, while So-Cool’s movable solar-powered kiosks support SMEs in remote areas by providing refrigeration for perishable goods. Storage Project of the Year: Solar MD (South Africa)

Solar MD was awarded for providing sustainable energy to a poultry meat processing plant in South Africa, featuring a modular solar system with 2.4 MW per container and 4.862 MWh of battery storage. African Solar Company of the Year: Photons Energy (Tanzania)

Photons Energy was recognized for its 100% African ownership and leadership in the solar sector, with over 4.5 MWp installed capacity and successful solar projects across the continent. Solar Entrepreneur / SME of the Year: PowerNow (Nigeria)

PowerNow, a digital platform, streamlines the adoption of pre-financed commercial and industrial solar systems, making solar energy accessible and easy to implement for businesses. Advisor / Consultant of the Year: Dornier Suntrace (Germany)

Dornier Suntrace was recognized for their technical advisory role in the successful implementation of Mauritania’s first solar-battery hybrid plant at the Tasiast Gold Mine. Deal / Financing Program of the Year: African Frontier Capital (AFC) and d.light (USA)

The $176 million securitization facility partnership enabled the financing of PayGo consumer finance, supporting solar energy access across Africa. Solar Innovation of the Year: PAM-Ai (Nigeria)

PAM-Ai’s AI-driven platform optimizes mini-grid operations by adjusting energy prices in real-time based on demand, making electricity more affordable and improving grid performance. Solar Picture of the Year: Photons Energy (Tanzania)

The award-winning photograph captured a moment of a child interacting with a newly installed solar system, illustrating the positive impact of solar energy in the community. Solar Video of the Year: CrossBoundary (Kenya)

The video highlighted CrossBoundary Energy’s solar and wind power plant project in Madagascar, focusing on its role in reducing emissions and maintaining high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Lifetime Achievement Award: Miss Ismène AHAMIDE (Benin)

Miss Ismène AHAMIDE, founder of ISMAST ENERGY, was honored for her visionary leadership and tireless efforts in advancing solar technology and energy access in West Africa.

A Bright Future for Africa’s Solar Sector

The AFSIA Solar Awards 2024 underscored the rapid growth and diversification of solar energy across Africa. From utility-scale projects to solar home systems, mini-grids, and financing innovations, the awards highlight the expanding role of renewable energy in Africa’s development.

John van Zuylen, CEO of AFSIA, expressed pride in the award winners, stating, “They embody the innovative spirit, dedication, and impact driving Africa’s renewable energy transformation.”

As the continent moves towards greater sustainability and energy access, the AFSIA Solar Awards celebrate the visionaries and organizations that are laying the foundation for a brighter, cleaner future.

Looking Ahead

Josée Umugwaneza, Community Director at AFSIA, emphasized the significance of the awards, stating, “As the sector grows, these projects will accelerate Africa’s transition to clean, affordable, and reliable energy, impacting generations to come.”