AFSIC – INVESTING IN AFRICA taking place as a hybrid physical-virtual conference in London

Investing in Africa, one of Africa’s most important investment events, and a significant conduit of investment into African businesses is to take place 11th and 12th October 2021 in London as a hybrid physical/virtual event.

Rupert McCammon, Managing Director of AFSIC – Investing in Africa, said “We are delighted to be hosting the first physical AFSIC – Investing in Africa event since 2019, and are looking forward to a strong contingent of delegates attending physically in London. With over 250 speakers confirmed AFSIC – Investing in Africa continues to grow in importance in generating business and investment flows into Africa.

Apart from the opportunity to network with many of Africa’s most important business and investment leaders our delegates will also benefit from our new digital platforms focused on matching business and investment opportunities in Africa, including our Africa Business Community, Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard and AFSIC African Investments Dashboards.”