After 2 years Of Virtual Meetings, Jehovah’s Witnesses Return To Kingdom Halls

After two years of meeting exclusively via video and telephone conferencing, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana and around the world will resume in-person meetings at their Kingdom Halls, starting April 1, 2022.

The religious organisation, since March 16, 2020, even before government restrictions were announced to curb the spread of COVID-19, suspended all in-person meetings.

These were contained in a press release issued by the Public Information Desk of the Church to announce the resumption of meetings in Kingdom Halls across the country.

The release signed by Mr Daniel A Adashie, said Government directives that came later were always considered as minimum requirements, and additional measures were added whenever it was needed to protect lives.

“To care for the spiritual needs of over 212,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses and others around the country who attend meetings each week, all spiritual programmes and our public ministry were conducted via video and/or telephone conferencing such as zoom,” the release stated.

It said in the last two years of virtual meetings and preaching ministry, over 220,000 people across the country now join these virtual meetings.

With the current low incidents of COVID-19 and the wide availability of vaccines, the in-person use of Kingdom Halls for meetings will now start across the country, subject to all government directives and safety protocols, it announced.

The release, however, said the virtual means would be retained as a complement to the in-person meetings whenever possible.

It also stated that the opening of the Kingdom Halls coincided with the delivery of a Special Talk to be given worldwide, titled: “Where Can You Find Real Hope?”