After NPP Defeat, MP Abu Jinapor Eyes Return to Legal Career

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damango, has announced plans to resume his legal career following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in Ghana’s 2024 elections.

The former Deputy Chief of Staff, who set aside his law practice to serve in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, cited financial obligations as a key driver for his decision. “I have bills to pay. I’ll seek permission from the Speaker to return to the courtroom,” he stated during an interview with veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt.

Jinapor, a lawyer called to the Bar in 2012, initially balanced politics with legal work at the firm Kulendi at Law while serving in opposition. His trajectory shifted in 2016 when Akufo-Addo appointed him Deputy Chief of Staff, a role requiring full-time government service. Reflecting on his career, he noted, “Politics has been my life for years, even before law school. But when duty called, I stepped up. Now, it’s time to step back and rebuild my practice.”

The MP’s decision underscores a recurring reality for politicians transitioning out of power. While some leverage public office into consulting or corporate roles, others, like Jinapor, return to pre-political professions. His pledge to seek formal approval from Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin highlights procedural norms, as Ghana’s standing orders require MPs to disclose external employment to avoid conflicts of interest.

Critics argue such moves expose the precarious financial footing of public service in Ghana, where salaries often pale against the demands of political life. Supporters, however, view Jinapor’s transparency as a nod to accountability. “Public office shouldn’t mean abandoning one’s livelihood,” he remarked, framing his choice as both practical and principled.

The announcement has sparked debate about the sustainability of political careers in Ghana’s volatile electoral landscape. While Jinapor’s legal return is personal, it mirrors broader questions about how officials navigate life after power—a theme likely to resonate as the NPP regroups in opposition. For now, the Damango MP’s next chapter hinges on a simple truth: even in politics, bills wait for no one.