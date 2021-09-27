After pro-Taliban post, ousted Afghan president says Facebook hacked

Ashraf Ghani, who was president of Afghanistan until he had to flee the country last month amid the Taliban’s takeover, said on Monday that his official Facebook account has been hacked.

Ghani made the announcement on Twitter nearly an hour after a surprise statement was released on his verified Facebook account, blasting his former government permanent representative at the United Nations, Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai.

In addition, the fake statement calls on the international community to recognize the new Taliban government in Afghanistan and release the country’s frozen assets.

“All contents published on the page are not valid until the account is retrieved,” Ghani wrote on Twitter, dismissing the statement.

The ousted former Afghan president is living in exile in the United Arab Emirates after fleeing the country. His departure paved the way for the Taliban to seize the presidential palace last month.

Ghani later apologized to Afghans, saying he fled to avoid bloodshed in the capital Kabul.

He has been heavily criticized nationally and internationally for escaping before a political settlement could be reached.