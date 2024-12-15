After the storm: Why NPP needs an open but discrete surgery

By: Professor Isaac Boadi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has faced a moment of reckoning following the 2024 election loss. For a party with a rich history of resilience, progressive governance, and grassroots mobilization, this defeat presents an opportunity for introspection, recalibration, and renewal.

However, the pathway to recovery must be handled delicately: the NPP needs an open but not public surgery to heal its wounds and emerge stronger.

Losing an election can be devastating for any political organization, but it also serves as a critical turning point. For the NPP, this loss has exposed underlying challenges that demand immediate attention.

First, the battle for leadership leading up to the elections created visible cracks in the party’s unity, with factions undermining a cohesive campaign.

Second, feedback from party loyalists indicates growing dissatisfaction with how the party has engaged and empowered its base.

Again, while the government implemented significant policies, lapses in communication created a narrative disconnect between achievements and public perception.

To recover, the NPP must embrace an open process of accountability and reform. The open process should This involves the following:

Honest Self-Reflection: The party must candidly assess the factors that led to its defeat. Was it the message, the messenger, or both?

Inclusive Engagement: From party executives to grassroots members, all stakeholders must be part of the conversation to rebuild trust and unity.

Strategic Repositioning: A thorough evaluation of policy priorities and electoral strategies is essential to align the party’s vision with the aspirations of Ghanaians.

As a matter of fact, openness ensures that lessons from the loss are not ignored or buried, allowing the party to rebuild on a foundation of truth and shared commitment.

After the loss, several commentators have supported the call for an open and detailed discussion regarding the reasons for the loss.

While openness is necessary, airing the party’s internal struggles publicly would be counterproductive.

A public spectacle could fuel the following:

A public discussion is likely to erode confidence. Ghanaians may perceive the party as incapable of handling its affairs, further diminishing trust.

Again, a public discourse deepens divisions. Public criticism among party members risks hardening factional lines and alienating key stakeholders.

Oftentimes, any attempt to discuss internal issues fuels Opponents’ Narratives. Rivals will seize the opportunity to exploit internal disputes, weakening the party’s public image further.

The NPP must resolve its issues internally while presenting a united front to the public.

In navigating and providing steps to recovery, the NPP should observe the following:

NPP must Establish a Reconciliation Committee: Task a neutral body within the party to mediate disputes and foster unity among factions.

NPP must Engage Grassroots Structures: Strengthen the role of local organizers and party workers, addressing their concerns, and restoring confidence.

Besides, NPP must redefine the Party’s Vision: Develop a compelling narrative that resonates with the electorate, particularly the youth and undecided voters.

Finally, NPP must Invest in Leadership Training: Prepare the next generation of leaders to articulate the party’s vision and execute it effectively.

In summary, the 2024 election loss is not the end of the road for the NPP; it is an opportunity for a fresh start. By conducting an open but not public surgery, the party can heal internal wounds, rebuild its foundations, and return to its core principles of service, development, and unity.

In politics, defeats are inevitable, but how a party responds determines its future relevance. For the NPP, this is the moment to rise, united and renewed, ready to regain the trust of Ghanaians in the years to come.

The writer is the dean of the school of finance and accounting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)