Aftown Music expands into Francophone Africa with official launch in Cameroon

Aftown Music, Ghana’s leading digital streaming platform for promoting and monetizing African music, is excited to announce its official launch in Francophone Africa, starting with operations in Cameroon. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the platform’s mission to empower African artists by providing them with the tools to distribute their music, grow their audience, and earn royalties directly from their streams.

In partnership with Cliq Empire, a renowned entertainment hub and creative agency in Cameroon, Aftown Music will spearhead a localized approach to digital music distribution. Prince Michael Enobi, founder of the Cliq Empire has been appointed CEO of Aftown Francophone Africa. He will be leading Aftown Music’s operations in Cameroon, bringing his extensive experience in the entertainment ecosystem to ensure that the platform resonates with the unique culture and music heritage of the country.

“We are thrilled to be working with Aftown Music to launch their operations in Cameroon,” said Prince Michael Enobi. “This partnership is a game-changer for Cameroonian artists. It’s about time that local creatives had a platform that prioritizes their growth and ensures they receive fair compensation for their work. The music streaming market in Cameroon is projected to reach a revenue of $10.09m in 2025 (According to #Statista a leading international platform specialize in statistical data and market analysis). Aftown music is here to play its role in making sure we accelerate the development with artists across the country. We’re also looking forward to seeing Cameroonian music continue to make its mark across Africa and the world through Aftown.”

“Our mission is clear we want to empower Cameroonian musicians and give them the tools to turn their talent into sustainable income. By providing a user-friendly platform that allows artists to upload their music, track their streams, and receive royalties, we’re bringing a much-needed solution to our local music industry”, added Zewo Charity Christele, Chief of Operations for Aftown Cameroon.

Aftown Music Francophone offers a comprehensive platform that addresses the challenges artists face in monetizing their work in the African market. The service is tailored to African needs, offering music, podcasts, videos, and a wide range of cultural content, including genres like Makossa, Bikutsi, and Afrobeats. Aftown stands out by providing fair remuneration and a local approach that makes it easier for artists to earn from their streams.

As part of the launch campaign, Aftown Music will host a special soft launch under the theme “Monetizing your music online: how to turn your streams into real cash”. This event will serve as a countdown to the main launch, providing artists with invaluable insights into the digital music landscape and practical steps to maximize their earnings through streaming. The webinar will feature expert panelists, including Aftown executives and prominent Cameroonian music personalities, and will offer a platform for interactive discussions and networking.

The Aftown platform is accessible across all devices via web, iOS, and Android apps. In addition to music streaming, it offers offline modes, social media integration, playlist curation, and a rewards system that allows users to earn points convertible to cash or tokens for concert tickets and merchandise.

Aftown Music’s expansion into Cameroon is the first phase of its broader strategy to serve Francophone Africa, with plans to roll out in other countries in the region in the near future. The platform remains committed to its mission of connecting Africa through music and creating an ecosystem where African artists can thrive.

For more information about Aftown Music and the upcoming webinar event, visit news.aftown.com or www.aftownmusic.com. You can also contact our media team at aftownfr@gmail.com, admin@aftown.fr & +237 6 96 94 27 44.

About Aftown Music: Aftown Music is a digital music platform dedicated to promoting and monetizing African music. Founded in Ghana in 2015, aftown has a mission to provide a space where African creatives can connect with their fans and earn from their craft, Aftown Music continues to champion the growth of the continent’s creative industry through innovative solutions and partnerships.