Afua Asantewaa’s singathon world record attempt aims to promote Ghanaian music

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, is aiming to break the longest singing time by singing only Ghanaian songs.

The current singathon record, which stands at 105 hours, is being held by India’s Sunil Waghmare from March 3 to 7, 2012.

In a social media post, Madam Asantewaa explained that she was only going to perform Ghanaian songs as she attempts to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I am looking at doing 117 hours to break this record, and I am making this attempt by promoting and doing only Ghanaian songs from gospel, Highlife, Hiplife, among others. The attempt is going to happen this December,” she said.

It is worth noting that Madam Asantewaa, if successful with her attempt, would become the fifth Ghanaian to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Madam Asantewaa has been behind numerous successful productions in Ghana, including the Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award, Pose for Africa, Miss Kidi, and Sports Arena, among many others.