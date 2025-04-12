AFWAG Documentary Premiere Champions Women’s Leadership in African Development

The Alliance for Women and Girls (AFWAG) unveiled Daughter of the Soil: Sowing Seeds of Hope, a documentary spotlighting African women’s leadership as a linchpin for tackling climate, education, and inequality challenges, during its Nairobi premiere.

Directed by award-winning Zimbabwean filmmaker Kudzai Tinago, the film traces the journey of AFWAG founder Dr. Vongai Nyahunzvi, illustrating how feminist leadership drives systemic change across communities.

“When we support women’s leadership, we don’t just address one issue—we unlock solutions to climate, education, and poverty all at once,” said Dr. Nyahunzvi during the event. Reflecting on an African proverb central to her mission “When you educate a girl, you educate a nation” she emphasized the need for collective action: “This story is about millions of African women architects of progress. But lasting change requires donors, governments, and corporates to fund and amplify women-led solutions.”

The premiere coincided with stark regional realities. In East Africa, fewer than half of adolescent girls in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania complete secondary school. Up to 40% of Kenyan girls aged 15-19 have experienced pregnancy, while one in three women regionwide faces intimate partner violence. South Sudan reports over 50% of girls married before 18. Such disparities underscore the documentary’s urgent call to prioritize women’s agency.

Attended by policymakers, philanthropists, and grassroots leaders, the event framed investment in African women as a strategic imperative rather than charity. Attendees echoed Dr. Nyahunzvi’s rallying cry, advocating for scalable support to women-led initiatives as catalysts for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By weaving personal narrative with hard-hitting data, Daughter of the Soil positions gender equity as a multiplier for progress. Its release marks a critical juncture for regional stakeholders to translate advocacy into action harnessing untapped potential to reshape systems from the ground up.

The film’s focus on intersectional leadership arrives as global institutions increasingly recognize women’s pivotal role in sustainable development. AFWAG’s work exemplifies how localized, gender-responsive strategies can address interconnected crises a blueprint for equitable growth in Africa and beyond.