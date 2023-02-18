AFWI, World University Services expose girls to feat by other women in TVET

The African Women International, (AFWI) in partnership with the World University Services of Canada and Abantu for Development have organised a field trip for female students in the Western Region pursuing male dominated trade areas.

The field trip which formed part of an advocacy project dubbed: “Innovation in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skills Training Project ” is to help young women to understand the possibility of engaging in TVET and become successful in that career path.

Mrs. Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of the AFWI during a visit to ZEN-Ladybird Logistics, Takoradi Technical Institute and Ghana Railway Company Repairs and Learning Centres, said the coaching and mentorship for the selected girls would encourage them to choose career paths on these high growth and non-traditional sectors.

At Ladybird Logistics, Mr Emmanuel Siaw Nartey, the Training and Technical Supervisor noted the women drove the company’s trucks had become resourceful and efficient the over the last five years.

He said women drivers tend to be patient while, exemplifying high values of honesty and professionalism on the road and called on the girls to break the myth and show the World that women have versatility.

Currently Ladybird Logistics have 25 trucks operated by 33 women based on professional competences, he stated.

The girls at the Air Force base fire station in Takoradi were taken through steps in extinguishing fires, particularly aviation fires.

The officer on Watch during the visit explained that passengers on a flight are termed “souls” and not humans.

He also took the girls through the various components of the Fire tender.

He said: “The tender does not carry only water but other tools to make an operation successful so the public should not complain that we come and soon our water is finished. ”

The Engineers at the Ghana Railways workshop took the girls through their operations and how the company functioned in general.

The students later visited the Takoradi Technical Institute to learn about Automotives, Refrigeration and Welding and fabrication.

The girls who were excited about the trip prayed that such exposures would become part of their course to develop more interest in the study of the sciences.