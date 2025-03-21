AfWOD Calls for Greater Investment in Women at 2025 International Women’s Day Commemoration

The Alliance for Women Opportunities and Development (AfWOD) has marked International Women’s Day 2025 with a strong call for gender equality, economic empowerment, and policy reforms to accelerate progress for women and girls.

Held in Sunyani under the global theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” the event gathered women leaders, activists, policymakers, and community members to discuss key challenges and opportunities for women’s advancement in Ghana and beyond.

“When women are empowered economically, socially, and politically, entire communities thrive,” said Precious Mariam Hamidu, Executive Director of AfWOD. “This year’s theme aligns perfectly with our mission to advocate for policies and programs that equip women with the resources they need to reach their full potential.”

Empowerment Through Dialogue and Action

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion with women entrepreneurs, gender advocates, and policymakers addressing critical issues such as:

Closing the gender pay gap

Enhancing access to education and healthcare

Promoting women’s leadership

Eliminating gender-based violence

Miss Hamidu urged the government, corporate sector, and development partners to commit more resources toward women-centered initiatives. “Sustainable progress is only possible when women have equal opportunities to succeed. Investment in skill development, financial inclusion, and social protection programs must be a priority,” she emphasized.

New Mentorship Program Launched

As part of the celebrations, AfWOD launched a mentorship program designed to equip young women with the skills and knowledge to excel in entrepreneurship, technology, and leadership roles. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between emerging women leaders and seasoned professionals who can provide guidance and support.

Commitment to Gender Equality

International Women’s Day serves as a moment to reflect on progress made and to reaffirm commitments to breaking barriers that hinder women’s advancement. AfWOD remains dedicated to ensuring that the voices of women and girls in Ghana are heard, their contributions recognized, and their rights upheld.